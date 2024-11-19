Mark S. Silver Sells 9,000 Shares of Ryerson Holding Co. (NYSE:RYI) Stock

Ryerson Holding Co. (NYSE:RYI – Get Free Report) EVP Mark S. Silver sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.56, for a total transaction of $221,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 107,664 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,644,227.84. This represents a 7.71 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Ryerson Stock Performance

NYSE:RYI opened at $24.77 on Tuesday. Ryerson Holding Co. has a 12 month low of $17.57 and a 12 month high of $36.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $788.85 million, a PE ratio of 40.61 and a beta of 1.54. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $21.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.25.

Get Ryerson alerts:

Ryerson (NYSE:RYI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The basic materials company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.26). Ryerson had a net margin of 0.46% and a return on equity of 2.66%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.00 earnings per share.

Ryerson Cuts Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ryerson

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 5th will be given a $0.1875 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 5th. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.03%. Ryerson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 122.95%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of RYI. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ryerson by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,380,803 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $79,757,000 after purchasing an additional 81,515 shares during the last quarter. JB Capital Partners LP boosted its holdings in shares of Ryerson by 4.0% in the third quarter. JB Capital Partners LP now owns 2,131,069 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $42,430,000 after acquiring an additional 82,313 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Ryerson by 3.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,411,397 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,101,000 after acquiring an additional 43,780 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Ryerson by 164.8% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,150,498 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $22,906,000 after purchasing an additional 715,990 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Ryerson by 31.6% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 847,514 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $16,874,000 after purchasing an additional 203,314 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.81% of the company’s stock.

Ryerson Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ryerson Holding Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, processes and distributes industrial metals in the United States and internationally. It offers a line of products in carbon steel, stainless steel, alloy steels, and aluminum, as well as nickel and red metals in various shapes and forms, including coils, sheets, rounds, hexagons, square and flat bars, plates, structural, and tubing.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ryerson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryerson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.