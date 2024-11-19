Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) Releases FY25 Earnings Guidance

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) updated its FY25 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $5.44-5.50 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $5.45. Medtronic also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 5.440-5.500 EPS.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MDT. Royal Bank of Canada raised Medtronic from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $98.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Medtronic from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Medtronic from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Medtronic from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Medtronic from $90.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.80.
Medtronic Price Performance
Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 19th. The medical technology company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $8.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.27 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.68% and a net margin of 12.06%. Medtronic’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.25 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Medtronic will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Medtronic
Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.
