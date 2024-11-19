Meeder Advisory Services Inc. Cuts Stake in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Meeder Advisory Services Inc. decreased its holdings in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,822 shares of the company’s stock after selling 284 shares during the quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $1,447,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Bangor Savings Bank lifted its stake in Marriott International by 131.1% in the second quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 104 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Marriott International during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Marriott International in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Silvant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Marriott International in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Unique Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Marriott International during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. 70.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on MAR. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Marriott International from $245.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. TD Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Marriott International from $295.00 to $283.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Marriott International from $258.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Marriott International from $222.00 to $216.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Macquarie reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $245.00 target price on shares of Marriott International in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $259.00.

Insider Activity at Marriott International

In other Marriott International news, EVP Benjamin T. Breland sold 500 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.49, for a total transaction of $137,245.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,286 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,372,384.14. The trade was a 3.91 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Felitia Lee sold 916 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.48, for a total value of $253,255.68. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,609 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,550,776.32. This trade represents a 14.04 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,108 shares of company stock valued at $3,434,439 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 10.07% of the company’s stock.

Marriott International Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of Marriott International stock opened at $281.45 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $78.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.48 and a beta of 1.58. Marriott International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $200.94 and a 52-week high of $289.04. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $257.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $242.15.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $2.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by ($0.05). Marriott International had a negative return on equity of 177.91% and a net margin of 11.18%. The business had revenue of $6.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.27 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.11 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Marriott International, Inc. will post 9.26 EPS for the current year.

Marriott International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 21st will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 21st. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. Marriott International’s payout ratio is currently 26.36%.

About Marriott International

Marriott International, Inc engages in operating, franchising, and licensing hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, The Luxury Collection, W Hotels, St. Regis, EDITION, Bvlgari, Marriott Hotels, Sheraton, Westin, Autograph Collection, Renaissance Hotels, Le Méridien, Delta Hotels by Marriott, Tribute Portfolio, Gaylord Hotels, Design Hotels, Marriott Executive Apartments, Apartments by Marriott Bonvoy, Courtyard by Marriott, Fairfield by Marriott, Residence Inn by Marriott, SpringHill Suites by Marriott, Four Points by Sheraton, TownePlace Suites by Marriott, Aloft Hotels, AC Hotels by Marriott, Moxy Hotels, Element Hotels, Protea Hotels by Marriott, City Express by Marriott, and St.

Featured Articles

