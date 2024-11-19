Meeder Advisory Services Inc. Decreases Position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Meeder Advisory Services Inc. reduced its position in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,521 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 391 shares during the period. Meeder Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $1,231,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Mechanics Financial Corp acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Chelsea Counsel Co. purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. CGC Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Invesco QQQ by 736.4% in the 2nd quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC now owns 92 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PFG Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Invesco QQQ by 572.2% in the 2nd quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 121 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Invesco QQQ alerts:

Invesco QQQ Stock Up 0.7 %

NASDAQ:QQQ opened at $500.02 on Tuesday. Invesco QQQ has a one year low of $382.66 and a one year high of $515.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $490.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $475.35.

Invesco QQQ Cuts Dividend

Invesco QQQ Company Profile

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.677 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 23rd. This represents a $2.71 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%.

(Free Report)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.