Meeder Advisory Services Inc. Has $1.16 Million Stock Position in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Meeder Advisory Services Inc. reduced its stake in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report) by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 368 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31 shares during the period. Meeder Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $1,159,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AZO. Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new stake in AutoZone in the third quarter valued at $36,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 15 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AutoZone during the 3rd quarter worth about $47,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. bought a new position in AutoZone during the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, ORG Partners LLC acquired a new position in AutoZone in the second quarter valued at about $50,000. Institutional investors own 92.74% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, Chairman William C. Rhodes III sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,075.20, for a total value of $922,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 13,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,613,046.40. This represents a 2.12 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP John Scott Murphy sold 1,580 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,107.69, for a total value of $4,910,150.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,218 shares in the company, valued at $3,785,166.42. This represents a 56.47 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,880 shares of company stock worth $46,225,660 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Guggenheim lifted their target price on shares of AutoZone from $3,225.00 to $3,350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on AutoZone from $3,300.00 to $3,350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Truist Financial increased their target price on AutoZone from $3,341.00 to $3,501.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $3,025.00 target price on shares of AutoZone in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Finally, Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and set a $3,634.00 price target on shares of AutoZone in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and four have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,202.71.

AutoZone Stock Performance

AZO opened at $3,166.93 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3,113.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3,026.55. The firm has a market cap of $53.52 billion, a PE ratio of 21.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.71. AutoZone, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2,510.00 and a twelve month high of $3,256.37.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 24th. The company reported $48.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $53.31 by ($5.20). AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 52.99% and a net margin of 14.40%. The business had revenue of $6.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $46.46 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that AutoZone, Inc. will post 158.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About AutoZone

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories in the United States, Mexico, and Brazil. The company provides various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products.

