Meeder Advisory Services Inc. Has $1.34 Million Stock Position in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Meeder Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,090 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 882 shares during the quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $1,343,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AEP. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 57.2% in the second quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in American Electric Power by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. XML Financial LLC increased its holdings in American Electric Power by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 2,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Garrison Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Garrison Asset Management LLC now owns 19,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,950,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Finally, Roanoke Asset Management Corp NY lifted its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 2.2% in the third quarter. Roanoke Asset Management Corp NY now owns 5,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $516,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. 75.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AEP. UBS Group lifted their target price on American Electric Power from $91.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $111.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of American Electric Power in a research note on Friday, September 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $107.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.27.

American Electric Power Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of American Electric Power stock opened at $96.49 on Tuesday. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $75.22 and a 1 year high of $105.18. The company has a market capitalization of $51.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.55. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $99.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $95.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.41.

American Electric Power Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.93 per share. This is an increase from American Electric Power’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 8th. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.86%. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is presently 74.55%.

American Electric Power Company Profile

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

Featured Stories

