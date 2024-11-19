Meeder Advisory Services Inc. Sells 143 Shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

Meeder Advisory Services Inc. trimmed its holdings in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Free Report) by 1.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 12,361 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 143 shares during the period. Meeder Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Welltower were worth $1,583,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Foundation Advisors purchased a new stake in Welltower during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. TruNorth Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Welltower in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Welltower in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC boosted its stake in shares of Welltower by 37.0% during the third quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 289 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Finally, Centerpoint Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Welltower in the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. 94.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Welltower alerts:

Welltower Stock Performance

Shares of WELL stock opened at $137.02 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.10, a quick ratio of 4.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $130.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $115.96. The stock has a market cap of $85.32 billion, a PE ratio of 90.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.20. Welltower Inc. has a 12 month low of $85.40 and a 12 month high of $140.19.

Welltower Dividend Announcement

Welltower ( NYSE:WELL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by ($0.31). Welltower had a net margin of 12.22% and a return on equity of 3.20%. The business had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.92 EPS. Welltower’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Welltower Inc. will post 4.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 13th will be issued a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 13th. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 176.32%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WELL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Welltower to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Welltower from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Welltower from $115.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $135.00 price objective (up previously from $134.00) on shares of Welltower in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Wedbush boosted their target price on Welltower from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $116.68.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on WELL

Welltower Profile

(Free Report)

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), a real estate investment trust (“REIT”) and S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. Welltower invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people’s wellness and overall health care experience.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WELL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Welltower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Welltower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.