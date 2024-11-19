Meeder Advisory Services Inc. Sells 64 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Meeder Advisory Services Inc. lessened its position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 1.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,147 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 64 shares during the period. Meeder Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $1,731,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 53,338.6% during the third quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC now owns 854,484 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $356,602,000 after purchasing an additional 852,885 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Deere & Company by 46,892.9% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 772,094 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $322,218,000 after buying an additional 770,451 shares during the period. Swedbank AB acquired a new position in Deere & Company during the 1st quarter worth about $191,628,000. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the 2nd quarter valued at about $166,937,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 15.0% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,146,441 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $802,037,000 after buying an additional 279,627 shares during the period. 68.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on DE. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Deere & Company in a report on Friday, August 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $400.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $360.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Hsbc Global Res lowered shares of Deere & Company from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 19th. HSBC downgraded Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 19th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on Deere & Company from $443.00 to $496.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $420.69.

Deere & Company Stock Performance

Shares of DE stock opened at $404.63 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $404.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $385.70. Deere & Company has a 12 month low of $340.20 and a 12 month high of $420.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $110.71 billion, a PE ratio of 13.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.93.

Deere & Company Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th were given a dividend of $1.47 per share. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 30th. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is presently 20.06%.

About Deere & Company

Deere & Company engages in the manufacture and distribution of various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides large and medium tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters and loaders, harvesting front-end equipment, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

