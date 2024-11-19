Meeder Asset Management Inc. Sells 13,891 Shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Free Report) by 33.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 27,845 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after selling 13,891 shares during the quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $2,876,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Best Buy by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,440,215 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $355,374,000 after purchasing an additional 62,452 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Best Buy by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,055,743 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $257,569,000 after buying an additional 235,478 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Best Buy by 55.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,863,291 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $241,347,000 after buying an additional 1,024,824 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Best Buy during the second quarter valued at $121,325,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 55.4% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,379,195 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $116,252,000 after acquiring an additional 491,781 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.96% of the company’s stock.

Best Buy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BBY opened at $89.00 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $95.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $88.45. The company has a market capitalization of $19.11 billion, a PE ratio of 15.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.47. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $62.92 and a 1 year high of $103.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Best Buy Dividend Announcement

Best Buy ( NYSE:BBY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The technology retailer reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $9.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.23 billion. Best Buy had a net margin of 2.96% and a return on equity of 47.19%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.22 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 6.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 19th were paid a dividend of $0.94 per share. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.22%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 19th. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.83%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on BBY. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $114.00 target price (up previously from $100.00) on shares of Best Buy in a research report on Friday, August 30th. StockNews.com downgraded Best Buy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. BNP Paribas raised shares of Best Buy to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Melius Research started coverage on Best Buy in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Best Buy from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.35.

Best Buy Company Profile

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the retail of technology products in the United States, Canada, and international. Its stores provide computing and mobile phone products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness products, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products, as well as home theaters, which includes home theater accessories, soundbars, and televisions.

