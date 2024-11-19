Merck KGaA (OTCMKTS:MKGAF) Hits New 52-Week Low – Time to Sell?

Merck KGaA (OTCMKTS:MKGAF – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $144.39 and last traded at $145.07, with a volume of 4667 shares. The stock had previously closed at $147.65.
Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Merck KGaA to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 19th.
Merck KGaA operates as a science and technology company in Germany. It operates through Life Science, Healthcare, and Electronics segments. The company's Life Science segment offers tools, chemicals, and equipment for academic labs, biotech, and pharmaceutical manufacturers, as well as industrial sector.
