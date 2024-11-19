Metin Kurtoglu Sells 25,900 Shares of Cartesian Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNAC) Stock

Cartesian Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNAC – Get Free Report) CTO Metin Kurtoglu sold 25,900 shares of Cartesian Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.44, for a total transaction of $425,796.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 51,033 shares in the company, valued at $838,982.52. This represents a 33.67 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Metin Kurtoglu also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 18th, Metin Kurtoglu sold 34,400 shares of Cartesian Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.39, for a total value of $632,616.00.

NASDAQ:RNAC traded up $1.24 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $18.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 199,173 shares, compared to its average volume of 95,562. Cartesian Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.66 and a fifty-two week high of $42.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $19.26 and its 200-day moving average is $20.23. The firm has a market cap of $471.96 million, a P/E ratio of -0.35 and a beta of 0.63.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on RNAC. TD Cowen assumed coverage on Cartesian Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target on shares of Cartesian Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Finally, HC Wainwright decreased their price target on shares of Cartesian Therapeutics from $45.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Cartesian Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.33.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Cartesian Therapeutics by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 135,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,188,000 after buying an additional 2,737 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Cartesian Therapeutics by 208.6% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 11,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after acquiring an additional 7,849 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in Cartesian Therapeutics by 2.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 157,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,539,000 after acquiring an additional 3,830 shares in the last quarter. Great Point Partners LLC acquired a new position in Cartesian Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,224,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its position in Cartesian Therapeutics by 122.5% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 909 shares in the last quarter. 86.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cartesian Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the provision of mRNA cell therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. It develops Descartes-08, an autologous anti-BCMA RNA-engineered chimeric antigen receptor T-cell therapy, currently under Phase 2b clinical development for generalized myasthenia gravis, as well as for patients with systemic lupus erythematosus, and myeloma autoimmune basket trials for other autoimmune diseases.

