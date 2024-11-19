M&F Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MFBP) Plans $0.05 Quarterly Dividend

M&F Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MFBP – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, October 22nd,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Thursday, November 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, December 13th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 21st.
M&F Bancorp Stock Up 4.2 %
MFBP stock opened at $18.50 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.72. M&F Bancorp has a twelve month low of $11.35 and a twelve month high of $19.74.
About M&F Bancorp
