MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. Acquires New Position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 433 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $48,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $40,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV acquired a new position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 1,323.5% in the second quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 56.9% during the 1st quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 590 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the period. 7.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:SHV opened at $110.33 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $110.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $110.33. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $109.85 and a fifty-two week high of $110.64.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 1st were paid a dividend of $0.4668 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 1st. This is a boost from iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.08%.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

