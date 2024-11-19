MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. Acquires Shares of 901 Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 901 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 1.1% during the third quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,505 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $878,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 2,745 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 10,098 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $433,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC grew its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 21,749 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $932,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bailard Inc. raised its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 51,657 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,885,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. 83.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Fifth Third Bancorp alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on FITB. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Argus increased their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.09.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Jude Schramm sold 20,000 shares of Fifth Third Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total transaction of $840,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 114,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,805,724. The trade was a 14.88 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kristine R. Garrett sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.67, for a total transaction of $327,525.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,441,720.71. This represents a 11.83 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Fifth Third Bancorp Trading Down 0.4 %

FITB opened at $46.82 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.48. Fifth Third Bancorp has a one year low of $26.89 and a one year high of $48.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.55, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.05). Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 16.58% and a return on equity of 14.58%. The business had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.92 earnings per share. Fifth Third Bancorp’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.34 EPS for the current year.

Fifth Third Bancorp Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th were given a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 30th. This is a boost from Fifth Third Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.16%. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 49.17%.

Fifth Third Bancorp Profile

(Free Report)

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Fifth Third Bank, National Association that engages in the provision of a range of financial products and services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer and Small Business Banking, and Wealth and Asset Management.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FITB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.