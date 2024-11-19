MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. Invests $45,000 in Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NUMG)

MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NUMG – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 1,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $861,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 272.1% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 86,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,829,000 after acquiring an additional 62,949 shares in the last quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $261,000. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 5,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WCG Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. WCG Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 30,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,289,000 after purchasing an additional 1,168 shares during the period.

Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $47.64 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $431.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.36 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $45.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.31. Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $26.00 and a 1-year high of $31.52.

About Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF

The Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NUMG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI TIAA ESG USA Mid Cap Growth index. The fund tracks an index composed of mid-cap US companies with growth characteristics that also meet certain environmental, social, and governance criteria. NUMG was launched on Dec 13, 2016 and is managed by Nuveen.

