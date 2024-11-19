MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. Takes $30,000 Position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 34 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL boosted its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 6.7% during the first quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL now owns 3,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,973,000 after buying an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Ossiam lifted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 28.4% during the first quarter. Ossiam now owns 90,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,542,000 after purchasing an additional 20,046 shares during the last quarter. Elgethun Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 97.5% in the 1st quarter. Elgethun Capital Management now owns 23,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,850,000 after purchasing an additional 11,620 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Eli Lilly and Company in the 1st quarter worth about $1,191,000. Finally, Payden & Rygel Investment Group acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company during the 1st quarter worth about $20,631,000. Institutional investors own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Down 2.5 %

LLY opened at $727.57 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $690.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.27. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $879.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $870.84. Eli Lilly and Company has a twelve month low of $561.65 and a twelve month high of $972.53.

Eli Lilly and Company Announces Dividend

Eli Lilly and Company ( NYSE:LLY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by ($0.34). Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 71.08% and a net margin of 20.48%. The firm had revenue of $11.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.10 earnings per share. Eli Lilly and Company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 13.21 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.22%.

Insider Transactions at Eli Lilly and Company

In other news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $803.38, for a total value of $723,042.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,402,522.40. This trade represents a 14.11 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LLY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Redburn Atlantic raised shares of Eli Lilly and Company to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,025.00 to $975.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,025.00 to $1,015.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Guggenheim increased their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $884.00 to $1,030.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,050.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Eli Lilly and Company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,007.94.

Eli Lilly and Company Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

