Msd Capital L. P Sells 5,139 Shares of Townsquare Media, Inc. (NYSE:TSQ) Stock

Townsquare Media, Inc. (NYSE:TSQ – Get Free Report) major shareholder Msd Capital L. P sold 5,139 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.03, for a total value of $51,544.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,452,549 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,569,066.47. The trade was a 0.35 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
Townsquare Media Stock Performance
NYSE:TSQ opened at $9.93 on Tuesday. Townsquare Media, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.36 and a 1 year high of $13.57. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 271.80, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38.
Townsquare Media Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, February 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.1975 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 21st. This represents a $0.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.96%. Townsquare Media’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -29.15%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several brokerages have issued reports on TSQ. StockNews.com upgraded Townsquare Media from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Townsquare Media in a report on Thursday, November 7th.
Townsquare Media Company Profile
Townsquare Media, Inc operates as a digital media and marketing solutions company in small and medium-sized businesses. It operates through three segments: Subscription Digital Marketing Solutions, Digital Advertising, and Broadcast Advertising. The Subscription Digital Marketing Solutions segment offers website design, creation, and development, as well as hosting services; and search engine optimization, online directory optimization, e-commerce solutions, online reputation monitoring, social media management, appointment scheduling, payment and invoice, customer management, and email and SMS marketing services.
