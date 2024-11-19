Msd Capital L. P Sells 5,139 Shares of Townsquare Media, Inc. (NYSE:TSQ) Stock

Townsquare Media, Inc. (NYSE:TSQGet Free Report) major shareholder Msd Capital L. P sold 5,139 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.03, for a total value of $51,544.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,452,549 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,569,066.47. The trade was a 0.35 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Townsquare Media Stock Performance

NYSE:TSQ opened at $9.93 on Tuesday. Townsquare Media, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.36 and a 1 year high of $13.57. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 271.80, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38.

Townsquare Media Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, February 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.1975 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 21st. This represents a $0.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.96%. Townsquare Media’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -29.15%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Townsquare Media during the second quarter valued at about $232,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Townsquare Media by 3.9% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 482,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,287,000 after acquiring an additional 17,900 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Townsquare Media by 59.8% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 37,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after acquiring an additional 14,109 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Townsquare Media by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 603,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,627,000 after acquiring an additional 12,073 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Townsquare Media in the 1st quarter worth approximately $124,000. Institutional investors own 71.69% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on TSQ. StockNews.com upgraded Townsquare Media from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Townsquare Media in a report on Thursday, November 7th.

Townsquare Media Company Profile

Townsquare Media, Inc operates as a digital media and marketing solutions company in small and medium-sized businesses. It operates through three segments: Subscription Digital Marketing Solutions, Digital Advertising, and Broadcast Advertising. The Subscription Digital Marketing Solutions segment offers website design, creation, and development, as well as hosting services; and search engine optimization, online directory optimization, e-commerce solutions, online reputation monitoring, social media management, appointment scheduling, payment and invoice, customer management, and email and SMS marketing services.

