Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Grows Holdings in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR – Free Report) by 13.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 55,487 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,377 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Entergy were worth $7,303,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Natixis Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Entergy by 14.8% in the third quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 229,939 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,262,000 after purchasing an additional 29,558 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Entergy during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $237,000. Coastline Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Entergy during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Empowered Funds LLC increased its stake in shares of Entergy by 40.7% in the third quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 18,597 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,448,000 after buying an additional 5,381 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC raised its holdings in Entergy by 2.4% in the third quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 7,166 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $943,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. 88.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Entergy

In other Entergy news, insider Haley Fisackerly sold 4,134 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.03, for a total transaction of $616,090.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $300,444.48. This trade represents a 67.22 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Eliecer Viamontes sold 5,166 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $619,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,117 shares in the company, valued at $614,040. This represents a 50.24 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 40,472 shares of company stock valued at $5,076,328. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have weighed in on ETR. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Entergy from $137.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Entergy from $143.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Entergy from $166.00 to $159.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Entergy from $138.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Entergy from $119.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Entergy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $150.42.

Entergy Stock Performance

ETR opened at $149.20 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The business’s 50 day moving average is $135.56 and its 200-day moving average is $120.49. The stock has a market cap of $31.99 billion, a PE ratio of 18.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.71. Entergy Co. has a twelve month low of $96.15 and a twelve month high of $156.85.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $2.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.08. Entergy had a return on equity of 9.53% and a net margin of 14.83%. The firm had revenue of $3.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.27 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Entergy Co. will post 7.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Entergy Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 13th will be given a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 13th. This is a positive change from Entergy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.47%.

Entergy Company Profile

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and retail distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

