Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Has $7.14 Million Position in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report) by 2.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 112,614 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,753 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $7,142,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of O. Code Waechter LLC acquired a new position in shares of Realty Income during the third quarter worth approximately $1,308,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Realty Income by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,190,739 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $138,937,000 after purchasing an additional 74,185 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Realty Income by 17.8% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,131,375 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $61,208,000 after buying an additional 171,166 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Realty Income by 92.4% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 6,479,542 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $410,932,000 after buying an additional 3,112,560 shares in the last quarter. Finally, abrdn plc grew its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 15.4% during the third quarter. abrdn plc now owns 1,282,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $81,079,000 after buying an additional 171,236 shares during the last quarter. 70.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Mary Hogan Preusse sold 1,712 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.58, for a total value of $107,136.96. Following the transaction, the director now owns 26,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,663,313.82. This represents a 6.05 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director A. Larry Chapman sold 5,000 shares of Realty Income stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.77, for a total value of $303,850.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $319,467.89. This represents a 48.75 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

O has been the topic of several recent research reports. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Realty Income from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Realty Income from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Realty Income from $67.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Realty Income from $72.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Realty Income from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.85.

Realty Income Price Performance

NYSE O opened at $56.77 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $49.69 billion, a PE ratio of 54.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.05. Realty Income Co. has a 52 week low of $50.65 and a 52 week high of $64.88.

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by ($0.75). The business had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. Realty Income had a net margin of 17.57% and a return on equity of 2.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.02 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Realty Income Co. will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Realty Income Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Investors of record on Monday, December 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.2635 per share. This is a boost from Realty Income’s previous monthly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 2nd. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.57%. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is 300.95%.

Realty Income Company Profile

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust (“REIT”), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 15,450 real estate properties (including properties acquired in the Spirit merger in January 2024) primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

