Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Raises Holdings in Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 322,208 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,704 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Kenvue were worth $7,453,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in KVUE. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Kenvue in the third quarter worth approximately $233,000. Natixis Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kenvue by 78.5% in the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 1,772,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,008,000 after acquiring an additional 779,683 shares during the period. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC raised its position in shares of Kenvue by 464.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC now owns 1,810,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,875,000 after acquiring an additional 1,489,647 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund lifted its stake in shares of Kenvue by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 56,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,312,000 after purchasing an additional 1,114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems boosted its position in Kenvue by 2.7% during the third quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 133,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,086,000 after purchasing an additional 3,548 shares in the last quarter. 97.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kenvue stock opened at $23.73 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.00. The company has a market cap of $45.50 billion, a PE ratio of 43.15, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.36. Kenvue Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.67 and a fifty-two week high of $24.13.

Kenvue ( NYSE:KVUE Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.01. Kenvue had a return on equity of 21.43% and a net margin of 6.88%. The firm had revenue of $3.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share. Kenvue’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Kenvue Inc. will post 1.07 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.205 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 13th. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.46%. Kenvue’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 149.09%.

Several research firms have commented on KVUE. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Kenvue from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Kenvue in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Kenvue from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Kenvue from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Kenvue from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.64.

Kenvue Inc operates as a consumer health company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Self Care, Skin Health and Beauty, and Essential Health. The Self Care segment offers cough, cold and allergy, pain care, digestive health, smoking cessation, eye care, and other products under the Tylenol, Motrin, Benadryl, Nicorette, Zarbee's, ORSLTM, Rhinocort, Calpol, and Zyrtec brands.

