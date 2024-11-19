Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL – Free Report) by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 25,654 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,578 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle were worth $6,922,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle by 350.0% in the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new position in Jones Lang LaSalle in the third quarter worth about $37,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 37.5% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 143 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Finally, Mather Group LLC. increased its position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 446.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 268 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:JLL opened at $262.04 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.50 and a beta of 1.37. The business’s 50-day moving average is $264.81 and its 200 day moving average is $236.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated has a 12 month low of $152.32 and a 12 month high of $288.50.

Jones Lang LaSalle ( NYSE:JLL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The financial services provider reported $3.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by $0.83. Jones Lang LaSalle had a return on equity of 8.95% and a net margin of 2.12%. The firm had revenue of $5.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.01 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated will post 13.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JLL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their target price on Jones Lang LaSalle from $246.00 to $268.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on Jones Lang LaSalle from $280.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Jones Lang LaSalle from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Jones Lang LaSalle has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $255.20.

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated operates as a commercial real estate and investment management company. It engages in the buying, building, occupying, managing, and investing in a commercial, industrial, hotel, residential, and retail properties in Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific.

