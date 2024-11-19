Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Sells 628 Shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC reduced its position in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 2.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,427 shares of the company’s stock after selling 628 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $7,973,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CRWD. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 17,926.3% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 925,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,668,000 after purchasing an additional 920,695 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 47.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,753,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $671,828,000 after purchasing an additional 564,662 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 248.6% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 521,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,180,000 after purchasing an additional 371,695 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 429.2% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 298,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,360,000 after purchasing an additional 242,052 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swedbank AB bought a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the 1st quarter worth $73,972,000. 71.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CrowdStrike Price Performance

Shares of CrowdStrike stock opened at $342.97 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.90. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $299.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $310.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 497.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 22.77 and a beta of 1.10. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $200.81 and a one year high of $398.33.

Insider Activity

CrowdStrike ( NASDAQ:CRWD Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.07. CrowdStrike had a return on equity of 8.44% and a net margin of 4.84%. The firm had revenue of $963.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $958.27 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.06 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 31.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 0.52 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Shawn Henry sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.44, for a total transaction of $1,361,760.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 120,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,954,251.12. The trade was a 3.22 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,683 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.28, for a total value of $500,322.24. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 38,962 shares in the company, valued at $11,582,623.36. This trade represents a 4.14 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 108,248 shares of company stock valued at $32,465,110. Company insiders own 4.34% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CRWD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group lowered their price target on CrowdStrike from $330.00 to $310.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Barclays raised their target price on CrowdStrike from $295.00 to $372.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. BTIG Research lowered CrowdStrike from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on CrowdStrike from $350.00 to $275.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on CrowdStrike from $400.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $331.90.

About CrowdStrike

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

