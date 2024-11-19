Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Sells 9,911 Shares of PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH – Free Report) by 5.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 182,933 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 9,911 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in PotlatchDeltic were worth $8,241,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in PotlatchDeltic by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,736,374 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $551,844,000 after acquiring an additional 57,237 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. raised its holdings in PotlatchDeltic by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,664,242 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $65,554,000 after acquiring an additional 58,111 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in PotlatchDeltic by 19.2% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,316,743 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $61,913,000 after acquiring an additional 212,121 shares during the period. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. raised its holdings in PotlatchDeltic by 33.0% in the 2nd quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 1,227,361 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $48,346,000 after acquiring an additional 304,352 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in PotlatchDeltic by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 355,235 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,703,000 after acquiring an additional 7,643 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.06% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on PCH shares. Bank of America upgraded shares of PotlatchDeltic from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of PotlatchDeltic from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of PotlatchDeltic in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of PotlatchDeltic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.67.

Shares of PotlatchDeltic stock opened at $41.89 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.24. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.29. PotlatchDeltic Co. has a twelve month low of $37.06 and a twelve month high of $50.04. The firm has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 199.48 and a beta of 1.14.

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.08. PotlatchDeltic had a net margin of 1.56% and a return on equity of 0.78%. The business had revenue of $255.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $241.35 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that PotlatchDeltic Co. will post 0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th were given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 13th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.30%. PotlatchDeltic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 857.14%.

PotlatchDeltic Corporation (Nasdaq: PCH) is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) that owns nearly 2.2 million acres of timberlands in Alabama, Arkansas, Georgia, Idaho, Louisiana, Mississippi and South Carolina. Through its taxable REIT subsidiary, the company also operates six sawmills, an industrial-grade plywood mill, a residential and commercial real estate development business and a rural timberland sales program.

