NanoViricides (NYSE:NNVC) Downgraded to Sell Rating by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of NanoViricides (NYSE:NNVC – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday.
NanoViricides Stock Up 4.5 %
NanoViricides stock opened at $1.29 on Monday. NanoViricides has a twelve month low of $1.00 and a twelve month high of $3.59. The stock has a market cap of $17.93 million, a P/E ratio of -1.69 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.82.
NanoViricides (NYSE:NNVC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, September 27th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.01.
NanoViricides Company Profile
NanoViricides, Inc, a clinical stage nano-biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes drugs for the treatment of viral infections. The company's product portfolio includes NV-CoV-2, nanoviricide drug which is in phase 1a/1b clinical trails for the treatment of Covid; and NV-CoV-2 Oral Syrup, and NV-CoV-2 Oral Gummies, a semi-solid fixed-dose form which are in phase 1a/1b human clinical trials for enabling body-weight-based dose titration as is required for pediatric cases.
