Napa Wealth Management Buys Shares of 12,884 Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:VCV)

Napa Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:VCV – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 12,884 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $140,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. SteelPeak Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $144,000. Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $173,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $202,000. 18.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of VCV opened at $10.24 on Tuesday. Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of $9.08 and a fifty-two week high of $11.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.49.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a $0.0646 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.57%.

Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, Invesco Asset Management (Japan) Limited, Invesco Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, Invesco Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and Invesco Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

