Natixis Advisors LLC Buys 2,252,476 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Natixis Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 988.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,480,379 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,252,476 shares during the period. Broadcom accounts for 0.8% of Natixis Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Natixis Advisors LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $427,865,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 2,252.6% in the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,623 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $625,000 after purchasing an additional 3,469 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund increased its position in Broadcom by 880.9% during the third quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 137,819 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $23,774,000 after buying an additional 123,769 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems increased its position in Broadcom by 887.9% during the third quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 324,285 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $55,939,000 after buying an additional 291,459 shares during the last quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. raised its stake in Broadcom by 1,037.6% in the third quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 4,960 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $856,000 after buying an additional 4,524 shares during the period. Finally, Nicollet Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Broadcom by 900.0% in the third quarter. Nicollet Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,910 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $329,000 after buying an additional 1,719 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Broadcom alerts:

Broadcom Stock Performance

Broadcom stock opened at $165.67 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $173.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $159.57. Broadcom Inc. has a 12-month low of $90.31 and a 12-month high of $186.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market cap of $773.77 billion, a PE ratio of 143.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.17.

Broadcom Increases Dividend

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $13.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.98 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 10.88% and a return on equity of 30.12%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 47.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.95 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 19th were given a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 19th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. This is a positive change from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. Broadcom’s payout ratio is currently 184.19%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.37, for a total transaction of $8,168,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,331,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $217,594,136.70. This trade represents a 3.62 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 15,950 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.44, for a total value of $2,893,968.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 737,330 shares in the company, valued at $133,781,155.20. The trade was a 2.12 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 311,080 shares of company stock valued at $53,540,590 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on Broadcom from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. TD Cowen upgraded shares of Broadcom to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Broadcom from $176.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Broadcom from $204.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $192.79.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Broadcom

Broadcom Profile

(Free Report)

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.