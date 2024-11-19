Natixis Advisors LLC Buys 44,393 Shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

Natixis Advisors LLC grew its stake in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Free Report) by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 266,866 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,393 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC’s holdings in CF Industries were worth $22,897,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in CF Industries in the 1st quarter valued at about $222,000. Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new position in shares of CF Industries during the first quarter worth approximately $725,000. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd boosted its stake in CF Industries by 480.3% in the 1st quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd now owns 13,155 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,095,000 after purchasing an additional 10,888 shares during the period. Pitcairn Co. grew its holdings in CF Industries by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 15,105 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,257,000 after buying an additional 1,148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis increased its position in CF Industries by 19.5% during the 1st quarter. Natixis now owns 11,721 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $975,000 after buying an additional 1,916 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.06% of the company’s stock.

CF has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America cut shares of CF Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $83.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 26th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of CF Industries from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Barclays boosted their price target on CF Industries from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on CF Industries from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.42.

CF Industries stock opened at $87.40 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a current ratio of 2.81. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $69.13 and a 52 week high of $90.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $84.32 and a 200-day moving average of $78.95.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The basic materials company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. CF Industries had a return on equity of 14.57% and a net margin of 19.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.85 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 6.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.65%.

In related news, EVP Susan L. Menzel sold 2,000 shares of CF Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $180,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 66,268 shares in the company, valued at $5,964,120. This trade represents a 2.93 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Ashraf K. Malik sold 7,201 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.02, for a total transaction of $648,234.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 29,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,629,574.22. This trade represents a 19.78 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CF Industries Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other segments.

