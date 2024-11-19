Natixis Advisors LLC Cuts Stake in ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:ASX)

Natixis Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:ASX – Free Report) by 6.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,235,148 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 166,405 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC’s holdings in ASE Technology were worth $21,815,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of ASE Technology by 42.1% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 45,785 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $503,000 after acquiring an additional 13,560 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in ASE Technology by 1,796.7% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 221,531 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,437,000 after purchasing an additional 209,851 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of ASE Technology by 35.4% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 524,243 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,761,000 after purchasing an additional 137,164 shares during the period. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC bought a new position in shares of ASE Technology in the first quarter worth approximately $205,000. Finally, Burns Matteson Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ASE Technology in the first quarter worth $107,000. 6.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get ASE Technology alerts:

ASE Technology Stock Performance

NYSE:ASX opened at $9.78 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.36. The stock has a market cap of $21.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.22. ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. has a twelve month low of $8.10 and a twelve month high of $12.86.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ASE Technology ( NYSE:ASX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.02). ASE Technology had a net margin of 5.47% and a return on equity of 10.05%. The company had revenue of $4.96 billion for the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.13 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. will post 0.48 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ASX shares. StockNews.com cut shares of ASE Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Morgan Stanley raised ASE Technology from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Finally, UBS Group raised ASE Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th.

Read Our Latest Analysis on ASE Technology

About ASE Technology

(Free Report)

ASE Technology Holding Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides semiconductors packaging and testing, and electronic manufacturing services in the United States, Taiwan, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It develops, constructs, sells, leases, and manages real estate properties; produces substrates; offers information software, equipment leasing, investment advisory, and warehousing management services; commercial complex, after-sales, and support services; manages parking lot services; processes and sells computer and communication peripherals, electronic components, telecommunications equipment, and motherboards; and imports and exports goods and technology.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:ASX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ASE Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASE Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.