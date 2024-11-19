Natixis Advisors LLC Has $23.40 Million Stock Position in Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG)

Natixis Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG – Free Report) by 23.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 715,050 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 215,035 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC’s holdings in Koninklijke Philips were worth $23,396,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips in the first quarter worth $40,000. Fairscale Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips in the second quarter valued at about $54,000. Eastern Bank bought a new position in shares of Koninklijke Philips during the third quarter worth about $88,000. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 21.9% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,429 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 616 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in Koninklijke Philips by 902.7% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 3,331 shares during the last quarter. 13.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Koninklijke Philips alerts:

Koninklijke Philips Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSE PHG opened at $25.96 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -61.80, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.29. Koninklijke Philips has a 12 month low of $19.49 and a 12 month high of $32.91.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on PHG shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Koninklijke Philips from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Koninklijke Philips from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Koninklijke Philips has an average rating of “Hold”.

View Our Latest Report on Koninklijke Philips

Koninklijke Philips Company Profile

(Free Report)

Koninklijke Philips N.V. operates as a health technology company in North America, the Greater China, and internationally. The company operates through Diagnosis & Treatment Businesses, Connected Care Businesses, and Personal Health Businesses segments. It also provides diagnostic imaging solutions, includes magnetic resonance imaging, X-ray systems, and computed tomography (CT) systems and software comprising detector-based spectral CT solutions, as well as molecular and hybrid imaging solutions for nuclear medicine; echography solutions focused on diagnosis, treatment planning and guidance for cardiology, general imaging, obstetrics/gynecology, and point-of-care applications; integrated interventional systems, and interventional diagnostic and therapeutic devices to treat coronary artery and peripheral vascular disease.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PHG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Koninklijke Philips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Koninklijke Philips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.