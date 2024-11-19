Natixis Advisors LLC Has $24.64 Million Holdings in Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL)

Natixis Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL – Free Report) (TSE:GIL) by 59.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 523,035 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 194,128 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC’s holdings in Gildan Activewear were worth $24,640,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in Gildan Activewear in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in Gildan Activewear by 96.1% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 810 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Gildan Activewear during the 2nd quarter valued at $51,000. Natixis acquired a new position in shares of Gildan Activewear in the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Tobam bought a new position in shares of Gildan Activewear in the 2nd quarter worth $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GIL stock opened at $48.63 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.44. Gildan Activewear Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.68 and a 12-month high of $50.58. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $47.31 and a 200-day moving average of $41.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Gildan Activewear ( NYSE:GIL Get Free Report ) (TSE:GIL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The textile maker reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85. The firm had revenue of $891.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $882.85 million. Gildan Activewear had a return on equity of 26.88% and a net margin of 13.06%. The company’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.74 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Gildan Activewear Inc. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 21st will be given a $0.152 dividend. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 21st. Gildan Activewear’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.41%.

A number of research firms recently commented on GIL. TD Securities upped their price objective on Gildan Activewear from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Gildan Activewear from $47.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on shares of Gildan Activewear from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Gildan Activewear from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Gildan Activewear from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Gildan Activewear presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $50.85.

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells various apparel products in the United States, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It provides various activewear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sports shirts under the Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Hammer, Glidan Softstyle, Gildan Heavy Cotton, Gildan Ultra Cotton, Gildan DryBlend, Gildan HeavyBlend, Comfort Colors, and American Apparel brands.

