Natixis Advisors LLC Has $27.61 Million Stake in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

Natixis Advisors LLC lifted its position in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Free Report) by 10.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 338,924 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,436 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC’s holdings in Hologic were worth $27,609,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hologic in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hologic in the second quarter valued at $25,000. iA Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hologic in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Hologic during the second quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Cromwell Holdings LLC raised its stake in Hologic by 330.2% during the third quarter. Cromwell Holdings LLC now owns 542 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. 94.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hologic Trading Up 0.2 %

HOLX stock opened at $78.79 on Tuesday. Hologic, Inc. has a twelve month low of $67.59 and a twelve month high of $84.67. The company has a quick ratio of 3.03, a current ratio of 3.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market cap of $18.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.66, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a fifty day moving average of $80.63 and a 200-day moving average of $78.28.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Hologic ( NASDAQ:HOLX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01. Hologic had a return on equity of 19.79% and a net margin of 19.59%. The firm had revenue of $987.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $978.25 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Hologic, Inc. will post 4.27 EPS for the current year.

HOLX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Hologic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Hologic from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Hologic from $86.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Leerink Partners lowered their target price on Hologic from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Hologic from $90.00 to $87.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.91.

Hologic Profile

(Free Report)

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment. The company operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. It provides Aptima molecular diagnostic assays to detect the infectious microorganisms; Aptima viral load assays for Hepatitis B virus, Hepatitis C virus, human immunodeficiency virus, and human cytomegalo virus; Aptima bacterial vaginosis and candida vaginitis assays for the diagnosis of vaginitis; Aptima SARS-CoV-2 and Panther Fusion SARS-CoV-2 assays to detect SARS-CoV-2; ThinPrep System for cytology applications; and Rapid Fetal Fibronectin Test that assists physicians in assessing the risk of pre-term birth.

Featured Stories

