Natixis Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Natixis Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report) by 34.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 502,454 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 127,493 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC’s holdings in Exelon were worth $20,375,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in Exelon by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,645,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,830,000 after buying an additional 156,201 shares during the last quarter. Czech National Bank grew its position in Exelon by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 190,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,594,000 after buying an additional 15,389 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Exelon in the 1st quarter valued at $681,000. Andra AP fonden boosted its position in shares of Exelon by 56.4% during the 2nd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 138,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,780,000 after purchasing an additional 49,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Exelon by 33.6% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 57,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,146,000 after purchasing an additional 14,366 shares in the last quarter. 80.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Exelon Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of EXC stock opened at $39.23 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $39.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.80. Exelon Co. has a twelve month low of $33.35 and a twelve month high of $41.42. The company has a market capitalization of $39.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.14, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66.

Exelon Announces Dividend

Exelon ( NASDAQ:EXC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.04. Exelon had a net margin of 10.60% and a return on equity of 9.47%. The firm had revenue of $6.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Exelon Co. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Investors of record on Monday, November 11th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 8th. Exelon’s payout ratio is 62.55%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on EXC shares. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Exelon from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Exelon from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Exelon from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Exelon in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Exelon from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Exelon currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.33.

Exelon Company Profile

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses in the United States and Canada. The company is involved in the purchase and regulated retail sale of electricity and natural gas, transmission and distribution of electricity, and distribution of natural gas to retail customers.

