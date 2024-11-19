Natixis Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF)

Natixis Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF – Free Report) by 19.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 144,917 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 24,082 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC’s holdings in UniFirst were worth $28,788,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of UniFirst by 60.5% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 183 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP boosted its holdings in shares of UniFirst by 1,627.3% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 190 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of UniFirst by 69.7% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 414 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of UniFirst in the second quarter worth approximately $92,000. Finally, Eastern Bank purchased a new position in shares of UniFirst in the third quarter worth approximately $109,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.17% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on UNF shares. StockNews.com raised shares of UniFirst from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of UniFirst from $199.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $186.25.

UniFirst Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSE UNF opened at $195.44 on Tuesday. UniFirst Co. has a 12 month low of $149.58 and a 12 month high of $205.38. The stock has a market cap of $3.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.15 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s 50 day moving average is $190.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $179.05.

UniFirst Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This is a boost from UniFirst’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 6th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. UniFirst’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.99%.

UniFirst Company Profile

UniFirst Corporation provides workplace uniforms and protective work wear clothing in the United States, Europe, and Canada. The company operates through U.S. and Canadian Rental and Cleaning, Manufacturing, Specialty Garments Rental and Cleaning, and First Aid segments. It designs, manufactures, personalizes, rents, cleans, delivers, and sells a range of uniforms and protective clothing, including shirts, pants, jackets, coveralls, lab coats, smocks, and aprons; and specialized protective wear, such as flame resistant and high visibility garments.

