Natixis Advisors LLC Sells 291,168 Shares of Woodside Energy Group Ltd (NYSE:WDS)

Natixis Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Woodside Energy Group Ltd (NYSE:WDS – Free Report) by 15.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,535,451 shares of the company’s stock after selling 291,168 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC’s holdings in Woodside Energy Group were worth $26,471,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hourglass Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Woodside Energy Group by 10.5% in the third quarter. Hourglass Capital LLC now owns 219,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,784,000 after acquiring an additional 20,912 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Woodside Energy Group by 18.7% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 45,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $787,000 after purchasing an additional 7,174 shares during the last quarter. XY Capital Ltd raised its stake in shares of Woodside Energy Group by 554.0% during the 3rd quarter. XY Capital Ltd now owns 334,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,773,000 after purchasing an additional 283,633 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Woodside Energy Group by 81.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Woodside Energy Group in the third quarter valued at $183,000. Institutional investors own 3.17% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have issued reports on WDS. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Woodside Energy Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Woodside Energy Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Woodside Energy Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Woodside Energy Group to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Woodside Energy Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Woodside Energy Group has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Woodside Energy Group Stock Performance

Shares of WDS stock opened at $15.86 on Tuesday. Woodside Energy Group Ltd has a 52 week low of $15.24 and a 52 week high of $21.63. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Woodside Energy Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th were given a $0.67 dividend. This is an increase from Woodside Energy Group’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 6.8%.

Woodside Energy Group Profile

Woodside Energy Group Ltd engages in the exploration, evaluation, development, production, and marketing of hydrocarbons in the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Americas, and the Europe. The company produces liquefied natural gas, pipeline gas, crude oil and condensate, and natural gas liquids. It holds interests in the Pluto LNG, North West Shelf, Wheatstone and Julimar-Brunello, Bass Strait, Ngujima-Yin FPSO, Okha FPSO, Pyrenees FPSO, Macedon, Shenzi, Mad dog, Greater Angostura, as well as Scarborough, Sangomar, Trion, Calypso, Browse, Liard, Atlantis, Woodside Solar opportunity, and Sunrise and Troubadour.

