Natuzzi (NYSE:NTZ) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Natuzzi (NYSE:NTZ) in a research report released on Monday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Natuzzi Stock Performance

NTZ opened at $4.35 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.58. Natuzzi has a 52 week low of $3.80 and a 52 week high of $7.20.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Natuzzi stock. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in Natuzzi S.p.A. (NYSE:NTZ – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 125,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $544,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. owned 1.13% of Natuzzi at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.07% of the company’s stock.

About Natuzzi

Natuzzi S.p.A. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of leather and fabric upholstered furniture through its own and franchised stores in the United States, Italy, China, Brazil, Spain, Mexico, Canada, Australia, Belgium, the United Arab Emirates, South Korea, Israel, Taiwan, the United Kingdom, and internationally.

