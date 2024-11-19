Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Shares Bought by West Family Investments Inc.

West Family Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 7.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,723 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. West Family Investments Inc.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $1,222,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. DigitalBridge Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Netflix by 35.5% during the 2nd quarter. DigitalBridge Group Inc. now owns 36,063 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $24,338,000 after buying an additional 9,451 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Netflix by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 612,458 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $434,398,000 after acquiring an additional 11,921 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Netflix by 27.5% during the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,077 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $2,182,000 after acquiring an additional 664 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 58.2% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 82,931 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $55,968,000 after purchasing an additional 30,511 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Forsta AP Fonden grew its position in shares of Netflix by 7.7% in the third quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 121,400 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $86,105,000 after purchasing an additional 8,700 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

In other Netflix news, insider David A. Hyman sold 267 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $765.67, for a total value of $204,433.89. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,202,828.70. This trade represents a 0.84 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 45,290 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $706.16, for a total transaction of $31,981,986.40. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 85 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,023.60. This trade represents a 99.81 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 185,277 shares of company stock worth $132,875,601. 1.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Netflix stock opened at $847.05 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $362.08 billion, a PE ratio of 47.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.25. Netflix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $445.73 and a 12 month high of $848.45. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $739.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $683.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 17th. The Internet television network reported $5.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.09 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $9.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.77 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 20.70% and a return on equity of 35.86%. Research analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 19.78 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on Netflix from $750.00 to $760.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Netflix from $660.00 to $675.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $750.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Netflix from $820.00 to $830.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Netflix from $758.00 to $797.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $753.45.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

