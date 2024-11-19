New Millennium Group LLC Sells 28,749 Shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

New Millennium Group LLC decreased its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Free Report) by 95.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,426 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,749 shares during the quarter. New Millennium Group LLC’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $111,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in AstraZeneca by 320.8% in the third quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in AstraZeneca in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new stake in AstraZeneca in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of AstraZeneca during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co lifted its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 40.6% in the 1st quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 506 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.35% of the company’s stock.

Get AstraZeneca alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AZN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of AstraZeneca from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of AstraZeneca from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Erste Group Bank upgraded AstraZeneca from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.75.

AstraZeneca Stock Up 0.1 %

AstraZeneca stock opened at $63.46 on Tuesday. AstraZeneca PLC has a fifty-two week low of $60.47 and a fifty-two week high of $87.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.93. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.15. The stock has a market cap of $196.76 billion, a PE ratio of 30.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.47.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $13.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.08 billion. AstraZeneca had a net margin of 12.68% and a return on equity of 30.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.87 EPS. Research analysts predict that AstraZeneca PLC will post 4.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AstraZeneca Profile

(Free Report)

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of prescription medicines. The company’s marketed products include Tagrisso, Imfinzi, Lynparza, Calquence, Enhertu, Orpathys, Truqap, Zoladex, Faslodex, Farxiga, Brilinta, Lokelma, Roxadustat, Andexxa, Crestor, Seloken, Onglyza, Bydureon, Fasenra, Breztri, Symbicort, Saphnelo, Tezspire, Pulmicort, Bevespi, and Daliresp for cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and oncology.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AstraZeneca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AstraZeneca and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.