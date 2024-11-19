NexGen Energy Ltd. (TSE:NXE) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

NexGen Energy Ltd. (TSE:NXE – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and three have assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$13.38.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on NXE shares. Ventum Financial lifted their price objective on NexGen Energy from C$12.00 to C$14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Cormark dropped their price target on NexGen Energy from C$13.75 to C$13.00 in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. National Bank Financial raised NexGen Energy to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Raymond James dropped their price target on NexGen Energy from C$13.00 to C$12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on NexGen Energy from C$11.00 to C$10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 12th.

NexGen Energy stock opened at C$11.11 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$9.40 and its 200 day moving average is C$9.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.09, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 8.20. The firm has a market cap of C$6.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.06 and a beta of 1.76. NexGen Energy has a one year low of C$7.04 and a one year high of C$12.14.

NexGen Energy (TSE:NXE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported C($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.04) by C($0.01). During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.03) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that NexGen Energy will post -0.07 EPS for the current year.

NexGen Energy Ltd., an exploration and development stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation and development of uranium properties in Canada. It holds a 100% interest in the Rook I project that consists of 32 contiguous mineral claims totaling an area of 35,065 hectares located in the southwestern Athabasca Basin of Saskatchewan.

