Nexus Industrial REIT (TSE:NXR.UN) Director Edwin E. Mclaughlin Purchases 2,405 Shares

Nexus Industrial REIT (TSE:NXR.UN – Get Free Report) Director Edwin E. Mclaughlin purchased 2,405 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$7.96 per share, with a total value of C$19,136.10.

NXR.UN opened at C$8.14 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$8.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$7.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 129.95, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market capitalization of C$575.82 million, a P/E ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.51. Nexus Industrial REIT has a 52-week low of C$6.47 and a 52-week high of C$9.15.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th will be given a dividend of $0.0533 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.86%. Nexus Industrial REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.45%.

Several brokerages have commented on NXR.UN. Desjardins upped their price objective on shares of Nexus Industrial REIT from C$8.75 to C$9.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Nexus Industrial REIT from C$9.25 to C$9.50 in a report on Friday, September 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Nexus Industrial REIT from C$8.00 to C$8.50 in a report on Friday, August 16th. Scotiabank raised their target price on Nexus Industrial REIT from C$8.50 to C$9.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Nexus Industrial REIT from C$8.50 to C$9.00 in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$8.92.

Nexus is a growth oriented real estate investment trust focused on increasing unitholder value through the acquisition, ownership and management of industrial, office and retail properties located in primary and secondary markets in North America. The REIT currently owns a portfolio of 73 properties comprising approximately 4.1 million square feet of rentable area.

