Nouveau Monde Graphite (CVE:NOU) Hits New 52-Week Low – What’s Next?

Nouveau Monde Graphite Inc. (CVE:NOU – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$1.75 and last traded at C$1.78, with a volume of 15241 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.78.

The company has a market capitalization of C$199.21 million, a PE ratio of -1.78 and a beta of 1.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$2.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$2.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.36.

Nouveau Monde Graphite Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and evaluation of mineral properties in Quebec, Canada. It primarily explores for graphite. The company's flagship property is the 100% owned Matawinie graphite property including 176 mining claims covering an area of 9,264 hectares located in Quebec.

