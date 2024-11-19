Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) Shares Bought by Knuff & Co LLC

Knuff & Co LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) by 124.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,121 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,954 shares during the quarter. Knuff & Co LLC’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $848,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NVO. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 200.0% in the second quarter. Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Halpern Financial Inc. grew its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 113.0% during the 2nd quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 213 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Abound Wealth Management increased its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 257.4% during the 2nd quarter. Abound Wealth Management now owns 218 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.54% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on NVO shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from $160.00 to $156.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.50.

Novo Nordisk A/S Stock Performance

Shares of Novo Nordisk A/S stock opened at $99.82 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $447.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 52 week low of $94.73 and a 52 week high of $148.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $117.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $129.42.

Novo Nordisk A/S Company Profile

Novo Nordisk A/S, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceutical products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Rare Disease.

