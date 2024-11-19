Ocado Group (OTCMKTS:OCDGF) Stock Price Down 3.2% – Here’s What Happened

Ocado Group plc (OTCMKTS:OCDGF – Get Free Report) shares dropped 3.2% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $3.92 and last traded at $3.92. Approximately 1,508 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 44% from the average daily volume of 2,673 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.05.
The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.58.
Ocado Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online grocery retailer in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Technology Solutions, Ocado Logistics, and Ocado Retail. It offers online grocery and general merchandise; and customer fulfillment centers and logistics services.
