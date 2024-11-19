Odyssey Marine Exploration (NASDAQ:OMEX) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Odyssey Marine Exploration (NASDAQ:OMEX – Free Report) in a research report report published on Monday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Odyssey Marine Exploration Stock Performance

OMEX opened at $0.41 on Monday. Odyssey Marine Exploration has a twelve month low of $0.30 and a twelve month high of $5.57. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.24.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Odyssey Marine Exploration

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OMEX. FourWorld Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Odyssey Marine Exploration by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. FourWorld Capital Management LLC now owns 3,116,047 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,872,000 after buying an additional 313,926 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Odyssey Marine Exploration by 39.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 836,505 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,187,000 after acquiring an additional 235,334 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Odyssey Marine Exploration in the second quarter valued at about $372,000. ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC increased its position in Odyssey Marine Exploration by 5.7% during the second quarter. ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 51,089 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 2,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. raised its stake in Odyssey Marine Exploration by 800.0% during the third quarter. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 36,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 32,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.96% of the company’s stock.

Odyssey Marine Exploration Company Profile

Odyssey Marine Exploration, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, validates, and develops seafloor mineral resources worldwide. The company provides specialized mineral exploration, project development, and marine services to clients. Odyssey Marine Exploration, Inc was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Tampa, Florida.

