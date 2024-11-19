OneAscent Financial Services LLC Has $340,000 Stock Position in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

OneAscent Financial Services LLC decreased its position in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) by 23.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 687 shares of the company’s stock after selling 209 shares during the quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC’s holdings in McKesson were worth $340,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. RFP Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of McKesson by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in McKesson by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in McKesson by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $639,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the period. First Western Trust Bank lifted its holdings in McKesson by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. First Western Trust Bank now owns 913 shares of the company’s stock worth $490,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the period. Finally, Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich lifted its holdings in McKesson by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich now owns 5,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,935,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MCK stock opened at $615.61 on Tuesday. McKesson Co. has a 12-month low of $431.35 and a 12-month high of $637.51. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $522.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $555.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.44.

McKesson ( NYSE:MCK Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $7.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.88 by $0.19. McKesson had a negative return on equity of 207.50% and a net margin of 0.77%. The firm had revenue of $93.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $6.23 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that McKesson Co. will post 32.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 2nd. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.46%. McKesson’s payout ratio is currently 14.71%.

In other McKesson news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,753 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $561.10, for a total transaction of $2,105,808.30. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 78,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,094,604.60. The trade was a 4.56 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on MCK shares. Barclays raised their target price on McKesson from $596.00 to $616.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Mizuho lifted their target price on McKesson from $540.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on McKesson from $560.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Baird R W upgraded McKesson from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded McKesson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, McKesson currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $631.57.

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

