OneAscent Financial Services LLC Has $596,000 Stock Position in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

OneAscent Financial Services LLC lowered its stake in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Free Report) by 27.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,634 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 991 shares during the period. OneAscent Financial Services LLC’s holdings in CDW were worth $596,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in CDW by 2.5% in the third quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,387 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $540,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. LMR Partners LLP acquired a new stake in CDW in the third quarter valued at approximately $381,000. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in CDW by 0.4% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 398,900 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $90,271,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in CDW by 12.8% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 599,900 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $135,758,000 after buying an additional 68,023 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RiverPark Advisors LLC boosted its position in CDW by 5.8% in the third quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC now owns 5,549 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,256,000 after buying an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.15% of the company’s stock.

Get CDW alerts:

CDW Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CDW opened at $178.07 on Tuesday. CDW Co. has a twelve month low of $175.94 and a twelve month high of $263.37. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $212.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $219.65. The company has a market capitalization of $23.73 billion, a PE ratio of 21.77, a P/E/G ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39.

CDW Increases Dividend

CDW ( NASDAQ:CDW Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The information technology services provider reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.68 by ($0.05). CDW had a return on equity of 58.31% and a net margin of 5.33%. The firm had revenue of $5.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.60 EPS. CDW’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that CDW Co. will post 9.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Monday, November 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.625 per share. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 25th. This is an increase from CDW’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. CDW’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.32%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on CDW shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of CDW from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $260.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Redburn Atlantic began coverage on shares of CDW in a report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $230.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup lowered shares of CDW from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $250.00 to $245.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of CDW from $229.00 to $201.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CDW presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $244.63.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on CDW

CDW Company Profile

(Free Report)

CDW Corporation provides information technology (IT) solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products and services, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise and cloud capabilities across hybrid infrastructure, digital experience, and security.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CDW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CDW Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CDW and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.