OneAscent Financial Services LLC Invests $910,000 in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

OneAscent Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,384 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $910,000.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 88.9% in the third quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 68 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. First Personal Financial Services acquired a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 47.5% in the third quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 87 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 102.3% in the second quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 89 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new position in Sherwin-Williams in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.67% of the company’s stock.
Sherwin-Williams Price Performance
Shares of NYSE SHW opened at $375.36 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $94.53 billion, a PE ratio of 37.39, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 1-year low of $269.28 and a 1-year high of $392.57. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $376.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $342.76.
Sherwin-Williams Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.715 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $2.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.49%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of brokerages have issued reports on SHW. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. UBS Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $375.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, KeyCorp reissued a “sector weight” rating on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a report on Monday, October 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sherwin-Williams currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $396.47.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, CFO Allen J. Mistysyn sold 14,520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $366.83, for a total value of $5,326,371.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 63,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,301,041.60. This represents a 18.61 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.
Sherwin-Williams Company Profile
The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: Paint Stores Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group.
