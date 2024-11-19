OneAscent Financial Services LLC Makes New Investment in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

OneAscent Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,242 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $785,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PH. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in Parker-Hannifin by 458.1% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,354 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,862,000 after acquiring an additional 2,753 shares in the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. increased its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 40.9% in the first quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 981 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $545,000 after buying an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 32.4% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,650 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,473,000 after buying an additional 649 shares in the last quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd increased its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 198.7% in the first quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd now owns 3,441 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,912,000 after buying an additional 2,289 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 162.6% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 10,109 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,617,000 after buying an additional 6,260 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Parker-Hannifin alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Joseph R. Leonti sold 5,877 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $631.04, for a total value of $3,708,622.08. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 15,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,686,464. The trade was a 27.69 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Berend Bracht sold 850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $592.92, for a total value of $503,982.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 3,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,986,282. This trade represents a 20.24 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,927 shares of company stock worth $12,807,811 in the last three months. 0.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on PH shares. Truist Financial raised their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $673.00 to $788.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Stifel Nicolaus cut Parker-Hannifin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $691.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $640.00 to $710.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $595.00 to $645.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Parker-Hannifin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $688.07.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on PH

Parker-Hannifin Stock Performance

NYSE PH opened at $691.68 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.43. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 1-year low of $426.49 and a 1-year high of $711.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $638.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $576.52.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $6.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.14 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $4.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.90 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 27.95% and a net margin of 14.47%. The company’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $5.96 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 26.77 EPS for the current year.

Parker-Hannifin Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 8th will be issued a dividend of $1.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 8th. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.45%.

Parker-Hannifin Company Profile

(Free Report)

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Parker-Hannifin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parker-Hannifin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.