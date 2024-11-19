OneAscent Financial Services LLC Purchases Shares of 3,504 The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

OneAscent Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 3,504 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,420,000. Home Depot comprises approximately 1.0% of OneAscent Financial Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of HD. Fairway Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Kings Path Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Denver PWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot during the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Livelsberger Financial Advisory purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot during the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot during the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Home Depot Stock Up 0.6 %

NYSE:HD opened at $410.44 on Tuesday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1-year low of $302.34 and a 1-year high of $421.56. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $400.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $367.33. The company has a market capitalization of $407.69 billion, a PE ratio of 27.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.65, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.31.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.64 by $0.14. Home Depot had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 452.60%. The company had revenue of $40.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.81 EPS. Home Depot’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 27th will be given a dividend of $2.25 per share. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 27th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.14%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on HD. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Home Depot from $430.00 to $466.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Mizuho raised their price target on Home Depot from $435.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Loop Capital upgraded Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $360.00 to $460.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Barclays raised their price target on Home Depot from $372.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Home Depot from $363.00 to $413.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Home Depot has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $426.00.

Read Our Latest Research Report on HD

Insider Activity

In other Home Depot news, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 22,084 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $408.91, for a total transaction of $9,030,368.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,404 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,343,399.64. This represents a 51.98 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Profile

(Free Report)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.