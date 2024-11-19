OneAscent Financial Services LLC Takes $447,000 Position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

OneAscent Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 720 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $447,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new stake in Intuit during the first quarter worth about $1,075,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Intuit by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 19,676 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $12,790,000 after purchasing an additional 2,450 shares in the last quarter. MQS Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intuit in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $294,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intuit in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $505,000. Finally, Mattern Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intuit in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $396,000. 83.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Intuit Stock Performance

INTU opened at $678.81 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $190.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.96, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $634.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $630.65. Intuit Inc. has a 1-year low of $557.29 and a 1-year high of $714.78.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Intuit ( NASDAQ:INTU Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The software maker reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.14. Intuit had a return on equity of 18.64% and a net margin of 18.19%. The company had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.40 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 14.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $768.00 price objective on shares of Intuit in a report on Friday, September 27th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Intuit from $690.00 to $795.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Intuit from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $750.00 to $685.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Intuit from $740.00 to $800.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Intuit from $700.00 to $760.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $737.06.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intuit

In other news, CFO Sandeep Aujla sold 775 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $601.31, for a total transaction of $466,015.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,451 shares in the company, valued at $2,676,430.81. This trade represents a 14.83 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Scott D. Cook sold 2,461 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $637.19, for a total value of $1,568,124.59. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,453,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,111,853,974.95. This represents a 0.04 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 55,297 shares of company stock valued at $35,220,046 over the last three months. 2.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Intuit Company Profile

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

Further Reading

