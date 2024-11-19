OneAscent Wealth Management LLC Invests $380,000 in First Trust Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:FTSL)

OneAscent Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:FTSL – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 8,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $380,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in First Trust Senior Loan ETF in the second quarter worth $46,000. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF during the third quarter worth about $81,000. Peterson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $98,000. Finally, Consultiva Wealth Management CORP. bought a new stake in First Trust Senior Loan ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $100,000.

First Trust Senior Loan ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ FTSL opened at $46.44 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $46.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.04. First Trust Senior Loan ETF has a 52 week low of $45.01 and a 52 week high of $46.99.

First Trust Senior Loan ETF Announces Dividend

First Trust Senior Loan ETF Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 22nd were issued a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.49%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 22nd.

The First Trust Senior Loan Fund (FTSL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P\u002FLSTA U.S. Leveraged Loan 100 index. The fund holds senior floating rate bank loans from firms around the globe. The actively managed fund can hold up to 20% of assets in non-senior loans, including high-yield bonds and equities.

